Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4GWN9
21.09.23 12:03
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16869738] (DE000LB4GWN9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.09./12:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4GWN9
|LB4GWN
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12:57
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.