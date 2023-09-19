Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf DA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4GUJ1
19.09.23 12:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16844195] (DE000LB4GUJ1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.09./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4GUJ1
|LB4GUJ
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
1.010
0,00%
99,94
-0,01%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09:15
