Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Wa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4G335
13.09.23 12:03
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16728467] (DE000LB4G335) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.09./12:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4G335
|LB4G33
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.08.23
