Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4G2V1




13.09.23 12:03
Instrument ID [16728443] (DE000LB4G2V1) suspended

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 13.09./12:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4G2V1 LB4G2V 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
