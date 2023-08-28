Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4FLR5
28.08.23 12:22
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16578537] (DE000LB4FLR5) suspended
Finanztrends Video zu Johnson & Johnson
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.08./12:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4FLR5
|LB4FLR
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
Werte im Artikel
1.000
0,00%
165,69
-0,34%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.