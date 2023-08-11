Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf DA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4F832




11.08.23 12:13
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16462409] (DE000LB4F832) suspended

Aktuell
Paukenschlag: 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar setzt jetzt auf diese Aktie
324% Security Software Aktientip nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 11.08./12:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4F832 LB4F83 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  19.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen - Biotech Aktientip heilt Hautkrebs vollständig. 255% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...