5,2 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Deut. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4F7S7
09.08.23 12:29
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16448494] (DE000LB4F7S7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.08./12:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4F7S7
|LB4F7S
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:23
= Realtime
Aktuell
