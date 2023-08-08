Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf BM. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4F6F6




08.08.23 12:15
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16448399] (DE000LB4F6F6) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar startet jetzt diese Aktie
297% Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 08.08./12:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4F6F6 LB4F6F 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. 207% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...