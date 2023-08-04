Erweiterte Funktionen



6,3 % Aktien-Anleihe auf adida. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4EXF8




04.08.23 12:13
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16364657] (DE000LB4EXF8) suspended

Aktuell
Sensationelle 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar startet neue Aktie
317% Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PAWN) und 6.765% mit Check Point ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,50 € 100,50 € -   € 0,00% 04.08./12:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4EXF8 LB4EXF 100,50 € 100,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,50 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart 100,50 € 0,00%  09:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. 211% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...