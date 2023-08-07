Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf BA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4EWR5
07.08.23 12:17
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16402961] (DE000LB4EWR5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.08./12:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4EWR5
|LB4EWR
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:31
= Realtime
