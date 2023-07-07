Erweiterte Funktionen
4,95 % Aktien-Anleihe auf All. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4EWH6
07.07.23 12:22
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16335906] (DE000LB4EWH6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.07./12:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4EWH6
|LB4EWH
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:07
