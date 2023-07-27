Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4EMT2
27.07.23 12:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16402896] (DE000LB4EMT2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.07./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4EMT2
|LB4EMT
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:14
= Realtime
Aktuell
