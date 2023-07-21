Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Muni. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4E3C1
21.07.23 12:28
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16403061] (DE000LB4E3C1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.07./12:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4E3C1
|LB4E3C
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:17
= Realtime
Aktuell
