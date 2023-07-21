Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Muni. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4E3C1




21.07.23 12:28
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16403061] (DE000LB4E3C1) suspended

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 21.07./12:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4E3C1 LB4E3C 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  09:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock meldet großartige Studienergebnisse - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...