6,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Luft. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4DMW8




18.07.23 12:01
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16249122] (DE000LB4DMW8) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.07./12:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4DMW8 LB4DMW 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  09:18
  = Realtime
