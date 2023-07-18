Erweiterte Funktionen
6,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Luft. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4DMW8
18.07.23 12:01
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16249122] (DE000LB4DMW8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.07./12:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4DMW8
|LB4DMW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:18
