Erweiterte Funktionen



5,36 % DuoRendite Easy-Aktie. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4C0R7




23.06.23 12:03
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15973943] (DE000LB4C0R7) suspended

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,75 € 100,75 € -   € 0,00% 23.06./12:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4C0R7 LB4C0R 100,75 € 100,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,75 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,75 € 0,00%  09:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Massives Kaufsignal - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...