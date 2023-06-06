Erweiterte Funktionen
5,2 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Shel. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4BJW8
06.06.23 12:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15885193] (DE000LB4BJW8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.06./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4BJW8
|LB4BJW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10:09
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.