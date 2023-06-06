Erweiterte Funktionen
6,3 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Pors. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4BJV0
06.06.23 12:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15885187] (DE000LB4BJV0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.06./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4BJV0
|LB4BJV
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10:09
