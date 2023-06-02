Erweiterte Funktionen
4,0 % Index-Anleihe auf DAX . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4BGM5
02.06.23 12:16
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15848663] (DE000LB4BGM5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.06./12:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4BGM5
|LB4BGM
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:18
