Erweiterte Funktionen



4,0 % Index-Anleihe auf DAX . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4BGM5




02.06.23 12:16
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15848663] (DE000LB4BGM5) suspended

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Big News - Diesen 502% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen
nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.06./12:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4BGM5 LB4BGM 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  09:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen $ Lithium. Offtake Agreements mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Jetzt einsteigen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...