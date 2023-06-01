Erweiterte Funktionen
7,0 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4B8Z4
01.06.23 12:03
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15819785] (DE000LB4B8Z4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.06./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4B8Z4
|LB4B8Z
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:29
= Realtime
