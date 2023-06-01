Erweiterte Funktionen



6,5 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4B8S9




01.06.23 12:03
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15819750] (DE000LB4B8S9) suspended

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diesen 529% Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen
nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.06./12:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4B8S9 LB4B8S 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  09:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 26,6 Mio. to Lithium in Deutschland. Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Jetzt einsteigen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...