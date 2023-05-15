Erweiterte Funktionen
3,0 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4A0S7
15.05.23 12:16
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15581627] (DE000LB4A0S7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.05./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4A0S7
|LB4A0S
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:38
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.