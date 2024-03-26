Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB43DL1




26.03.24 13:11
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18859389] (DE000LB43DL1) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 26.03./12:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB43DL1 LB43DL 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  11:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Riesendeal mit Lithium-Riese startet - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 412% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...