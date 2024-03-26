Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB43DL1
26.03.24 13:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18859389] (DE000LB43DL1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.03./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB43DL1
|LB43DL
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:07
