Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB40R56




07.03.24 13:27
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18593367] (DE000LB40R56) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./12:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB40R56 LB40R5 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  11:03
  = Realtime
