Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB40NW3




06.03.24 13:12
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18577577] (DE000LB40NW3) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd $ Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Kursziel für diesen 300% Lithium Hot Stock verdoppelt

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 06.03./12:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB40NW3 LB40NW 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  11:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock 2024: Erstklassige Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit Biotech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...