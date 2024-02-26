Erweiterte Funktionen
3,5 % DuoRendite Index-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB403P9
26.02.24 13:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18463961] (DE000LB403P9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.02./12:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB403P9
|LB403P
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.