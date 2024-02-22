Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Lufth. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB400F6
22.02.24 13:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18427838] (DE000LB400F6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./12:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB400F6
|LB400F
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:11
= Realtime
