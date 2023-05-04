Erweiterte Funktionen
5,8 % Express-Anleihe auf BA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3ZRU6
04.05.23 12:12
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15555605] (DE000LB3ZRU6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.05./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3ZRU6
|LB3ZRU
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|11:02
