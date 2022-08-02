Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3VSL2




02.08.22 16:40
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12187495] (DE000LB3VSL2) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 02.08./16:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3VSL2 LB3VSL 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:36
  = Realtime
