Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3VRG4
01.08.22 16:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12169240] (DE000LB3VRG4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.08./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3VRG4
|LB3VRG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
