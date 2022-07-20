Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3VBC7




20.07.22 16:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12011219] (DE000LB3VBC7) suspended

Aktuell
Aktie vor massivem Kursschub: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 20.07./16:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3VBC7 LB3VBC 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 393% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...