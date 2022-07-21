Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3VB66




21.07.22 16:35
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12030896] (DE000LB3VB66) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 21.07./16:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3VB66 LB3VB6 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:31
  = Realtime
