Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3THV8




14.06.22 08:31
Instrument ID [11659457] (DE000LB3THV8) suspended

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 14.06./07:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3THV8 LB3THV 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13.06.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:02
  = Realtime
