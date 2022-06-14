Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3THV8
14.06.22 08:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11659457] (DE000LB3THV8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.06./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3THV8
|LB3THV
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09:02
= Realtime
