Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3T7N3
20.06.22 16:48
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11537533] (DE000LB3T7N3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.06./16:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3T7N3
|LB3T7N
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:44
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:35
