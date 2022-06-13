Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3T7H5
13.06.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11537513] (DE000LB3T7H5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.06./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3T7H5
|LB3T7H
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:31
= Realtime
