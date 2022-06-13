Erweiterte Funktionen



Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3T7G7




13.06.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [11537508] (DE000LB3T7G7) suspended

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor fundamentaler Neubewertung - Sensationelle Übernahme
440% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 13.06./16:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3T7G7 LB3T7G 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  24.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Stark Kaufen: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...