4,4 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anlei. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3RJL9




02.05.23 12:18
Instrument ID [15526594] (DE000LB3RJL9) suspended

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.05./12:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3RJL9 LB3RJL 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  09:25
  = Realtime
