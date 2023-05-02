Erweiterte Funktionen
4,3 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anlei. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3RJG9
02.05.23 12:18
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15526576] (DE000LB3RJG9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.05./12:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3RJG9
|LB3RJG
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:24
= Realtime
