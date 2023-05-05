Erweiterte Funktionen
5,55 % DuoRendite Easy-Aktie. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3RJB0
05.05.23 12:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15512607] (DE000LB3RJB0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.05./12:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3RJB0
|LB3RJB
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|11:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.