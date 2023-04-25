Erweiterte Funktionen
8,8 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Com. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3RH66
25.04.23 16:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15476904] (DE000LB3RH66) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.04./16:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3RH66
|LB3RH6
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:09
= Realtime
