10,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3RH17
13.04.23 10:48
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15476893] (DE000LB3RH17) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.04./10:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3RH17
|LB3RH1
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10:30
