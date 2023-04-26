Erweiterte Funktionen
WICKES GROUP PLC LS-,1. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3QY09
26.04.23 16:53
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15405422] (DE000LB3QY09) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,476 €
|1,482 €
|-0,006 €
|-0,40%
|26.04./18:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BL6C2002
|A3CUC1
|2,40 €
|1,25 €
1.010
0,00%
1,48
-0,40%
