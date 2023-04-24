Erweiterte Funktionen
8,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Infin. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3QAV9
24.04.23 17:01
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15355760] (DE000LB3QAV9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.04./15:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3QAV9
|LB3QAV
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|15:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.