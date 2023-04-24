Erweiterte Funktionen



8,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Infin. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3QAV9




24.04.23 17:01
Instrument ID [15355760] (DE000LB3QAV9) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,50 € 100,50 € -   € 0,00% 24.04./15:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3QAV9 LB3QAV 100,50 € 100,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,50 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,50 € 0,00%  15:30
  = Realtime
