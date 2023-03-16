Erweiterte Funktionen
5,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Merc. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3PXQ3
16.03.23 17:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15204768] (DE000LB3PXQ3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.03./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3PXQ3
|LB3PXQ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
483,24
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:09
