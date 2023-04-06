Erweiterte Funktionen



1,0 % Festzins-Safe-Anleihe m. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3PWL6




06.04.23 17:02
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15237275] (DE000LB3PWL6) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.04./17:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3PWL6 LB3PWL 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  11:03
  = Realtime
