Erweiterte Funktionen



4,3 % Express-Index-Anleihe au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3PEN0




30.03.23 16:32
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15152923] (DE000LB3PEN0) suspended

Aktuell
AR und AI Hot Stock mit Patent für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 30.03./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3PEN0 LB3PEN 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  11:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ frisches Kapital für Übernahmen. Nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...