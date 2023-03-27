Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf idDA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3P9Z7
27.03.23 16:45
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15109881] (DE000LB3P9Z7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,81 €
|99,75 €
|0,06 €
|+0,06%
|27.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3P247
|LB3P24
|100,68 €
|99,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,81 €
|+0,06%
|17:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,05 €
|+0,31%
|09:19
= Realtime
