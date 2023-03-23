Erweiterte Funktionen
5,1 % Express-Anleihe auf Bay. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3P965
23.03.23 17:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15079129] (DE000LB3P965) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.03./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3P965
|LB3P96
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:00
