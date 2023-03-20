Erweiterte Funktionen
4,3 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anlei. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3P2X7
20.03.23 17:36
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15032134] (DE000LB3P2X7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.03./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3P2X7
|LB3P2X
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:05
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.