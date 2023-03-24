Erweiterte Funktionen
5,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf RWE. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3P1N0
24.03.23 17:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15017348] (DE000LB3P1N0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3P1N0
|LB3P1N
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|11:02
Aktuell
