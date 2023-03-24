Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Volk. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3NW53
24.03.23 17:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15002063] (DE000LB3NW53) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NW53
|LB3NW5
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:02
= Realtime
